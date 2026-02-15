Odegaard explains his relationship with Haaland as title race continues

Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland are close friends who also compete for the Norway national team. Both stars feature in the Premier League, representing Arsenal and Manchester City respectively, with their clubs currently locked in a battle for the league title. Arsenal hold a four-point advantage over City at this stage, though Manchester City have narrowed the gap in recent weeks, intensifying the rivalry.

Premier League Rivalry

The title race has created a competitive environment in which both teams are pushing to maintain high standards of performance. Arsenal have performed strongly so far and will be eager to extend their lead in the coming weeks, while Manchester City remain determined to reclaim the top spot. This competition is reflected not only in team performances but also in the individual matchups between key players such as Odegaard and Haaland.

Despite the intensity on the pitch, both players have emphasised that their friendship remains unaffected. Both are pivotal to their respective clubs, and there is always the possibility that rivalries in professional sport could spill over into personal relationships. However, Odegaard has sought to reassure fans that this is not the case in his own friendship with Haaland.

Friendship Remains Strong

As quoted by Manchester Evening News, Odegaard said, “We’re really relaxed about it. He knows, I know, everyone knows that we’re competing against each other.” He added, “That’s just the way it is. But when it comes to the national team, or even outside of football, we don’t really talk about it at all.”

The Norway internationals continue to demonstrate that professional rivalry and personal friendship can coexist. Both players are focused on contributing to their clubs while maintaining a strong bond off the field, showing that mutual respect and understanding remain at the heart of their relationship. Their example highlights how competition at the highest level does not necessarily compromise long-standing friendships.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…