Odegaard explains how Brentford stopped them from winning

Martin Odegaard was introduced from the bench in Arsenal’s Premier League clash against Brentford in midweek, but he was ultimately unable to inspire his side to victory. Upon entering the pitch, he made an immediate impact and helped the Gunners take the lead against determined opposition.
The match carried added significance after Manchester City had secured victory in their own fixture the previous day, increasing the pressure on Arsenal to respond with three points. The Gunners pushed to extend their advantage, fully aware of the risks associated with a narrow 1 0 scoreline. Despite their efforts, they were unable to find a second goal to put the contest beyond doubt.
Brentford, known for their resilience, capitalised and scored the next and decisive goal of the match. Arsenal continued to search for a late winner and created opportunities in the closing stages, yet they failed to convert their chances and were forced to settle for a single point. With the season approaching its conclusion and Manchester City close behind in the title race, it was not the result Arsenal would have hoped for.
Odegaard Reflects on Frustration
Odegaard addressed the outcome in his customary programme notes before a home fixture. As reported by Arsenal Media, he wrote, “We were looking strong but then the game changed again. Brentford played to their strengths and made it hard for us, as they have done to many teams all season. We needed to carry on playing how we had been before we scored the goal, so it was frustrating that we couldn’t do that. We should have been better at not conceding too many set pieces and throw ins, and then we need to do better when the ball comes into the box – myself first.”
Title Race Pressure Mounts
His remarks explain the fine margins at this stage of the campaign. Arsenal remain in contention, but with Manchester City maintaining close pursuit, every dropped point carries significant weight in the battle for the Premier League crown.
Arsenal need to come out of the blocks firing from the first whistle, and stop playing pragmatic football – especially in the first half.
All this tippy-tappy forward, forward, forward, sideways, sideways, backwards, sideways football isn’t doing us any favours whatsoever. Teams sit deep and simply frustrate us.
We’ve only truly played with our handbrake off three times so far this season: vs Leeds, vs Villa (second half) and vs Bayern (second half) – and guess what – we scored an absolute hatful against those teams when playing direct and intense football.
Time to let the handbrake off and kill games off in the first half – just as we know we can do, and actually play like we’re enjoying the game and not terrified of it.
The league is there for the taking and if it comes down to GD, we need to start getting our numbers up!
Ode, didn’t do well in defending the throw in. But before the corner and throw in, the midfield went to sleep. They allowed Kayode free reign. He ran with the ball from his 18 to our 18 and Big Gabby saved us.