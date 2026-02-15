Odegaard explains how Brentford stopped them from winning

Martin Odegaard was introduced from the bench in Arsenal’s Premier League clash against Brentford in midweek, but he was ultimately unable to inspire his side to victory. Upon entering the pitch, he made an immediate impact and helped the Gunners take the lead against determined opposition.

The match carried added significance after Manchester City had secured victory in their own fixture the previous day, increasing the pressure on Arsenal to respond with three points. The Gunners pushed to extend their advantage, fully aware of the risks associated with a narrow 1 0 scoreline. Despite their efforts, they were unable to find a second goal to put the contest beyond doubt.

Brentford, known for their resilience, capitalised and scored the next and decisive goal of the match. Arsenal continued to search for a late winner and created opportunities in the closing stages, yet they failed to convert their chances and were forced to settle for a single point. With the season approaching its conclusion and Manchester City close behind in the title race, it was not the result Arsenal would have hoped for.

Odegaard Reflects on Frustration

Odegaard addressed the outcome in his customary programme notes before a home fixture. As reported by Arsenal Media, he wrote, “We were looking strong but then the game changed again. Brentford played to their strengths and made it hard for us, as they have done to many teams all season. We needed to carry on playing how we had been before we scored the goal, so it was frustrating that we couldn’t do that. We should have been better at not conceding too many set pieces and throw ins, and then we need to do better when the ball comes into the box – myself first.”

Title Race Pressure Mounts

His remarks explain the fine margins at this stage of the campaign. Arsenal remain in contention, but with Manchester City maintaining close pursuit, every dropped point carries significant weight in the battle for the Premier League crown.

