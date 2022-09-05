Odegaard gives his opinion on the disallowed Martinelli goal

Martin Odegaard believes the VAR decision to overturn Gabriel Martinelli’s goal at Old Trafford yesterday was bad because it was a soft free kick.

The Norwegian fouled Christian Eriksen in the buildup, but the referee waved play on and Martinelli scored a fine goal for the Gunners.

However, upon review by VAR, it was chalked off and Arsenal would eventually lose the match 3-1.

Odegaard does not agree with that decision and he said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

‘In my opinion, it is never a foul. A soft challenge and for VAR to come in it has to be clear and obvious. Very, very soft. You can make it look worse on camera. Never a foul, the referee said play on.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

The decision to disallow that goal was harsh, but as soon as it went to VAR for review, it was clear that it could get disallowed.

That technology has come to stay and we must learn to make it benefit us at all times.

There is no point in complaining about a scenario in a game that has passed.

What we need now is to prepare for our next match and respond to it with another win.

