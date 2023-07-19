Odegaard gives his verdict on returning Arsenal loanee

As Folarin Balogun rejoins Arsenal after an impressive loan spell at Reims, Martin Odegaard expresses his delight at seeing the American talent back at the Emirates and praises his hunger for success. Despite spending last season on loan in Ligue 1, Balogun emerged as one of Europe’s standout young players.

Although Balogun’s return to Arsenal for the new season is a positive development, his future with the club remains uncertain. Several clubs, including Inter Milan, have shown interest in the talented forward, but Arsenal could potentially retain him for next season.

Odegaard is proud of Balogun’s accomplishments last season and has enjoyed witnessing his performances during the pre-season.

Speaking via the HaytersTV YouTube channel, the Norwegian stated, “Just happy to see him do well. Last year in France, he had a great season. He’s a big talent, the boy works hard, very hungry to improve all the time. Yeah, just happy for him and excited to see him again in the games now. Hopefully, he can do well and score some goals.”

As Balogun returns to Arsenal, opinions differ regarding his role within the squad. While some believe the young player deserves a chance to showcase his abilities at the Emirates, others acknowledge the challenges he may face in securing a prominent role in the team. Consequently, the club might consider the possibility of cashing in on him if a suitable opportunity arises.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun’s future will undoubtedly be an intriguing topic to watch as the new season approaches, and fans will be keen to see whether his talents can be fully utilised at Arsenal or if a new chapter awaits him elsewhere.

