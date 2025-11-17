Ødegaard gives injury update ahead of huge Arsenal-Spurs showdown

Martin Ødegaard recently provided an update on his fitness during Norway’s 4-1 victory over Italy. The Norwegian joined his national team on a non-playing basis during the break. The former Madrid man watched first-hand as his country qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1998, doing so in unbeaten fashion.

Ødegaard speaks on recovery while on Norway duty

Prior to their 4-1 drubbing of Italy on Sunday, Martin Ødegaard caught up with the media pre-game. The 26-year-old was quizzed on a range of topics and his ongoing fitness issue was top on the agenda.

The playmaker was sidelined with an MCL injury in early October and has been forced to watch on from the sidelines. He has missed eight matches for Arsenal so far, but during that spell, Arsenal won 7 times and drew just once. When asked about the injury by TV2, he revealed:

“It’s moving forward. The match today came a little too early… But it’s starting to look better, so hopefully I’ll be back soon.”

Arsenal prepare for a difficult run of fixtures

This will come as a timely boost for the Gunners. A tricky set of fixtures await Arsenal after the break. All the attention has been on the next three games and rightly so. Facing Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Chelsea in the space of a week will be really demanding and will stretch an already thin squad to the brink. Welcoming the skipper back for even one of those games will go a long way in shoring up the attack by providing more options.

Viktor Gyökeres, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli are also nearing a return to first-team action, not to mention Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz. Having these players back in time for the Christmas schedule will hand us a massive advantage in the race for the league title.

Good news Gooners?

Benjamin Kenneth

