Odegaard has “many who want him” says the Norway manager

It looked to many Arsenal fans that it is practically a done deal for Martin Odegaard to return to the Emirates this season, after Mikel Arteta made it very clear that he wanted him back.

To be honest, I just thought it all depended on whether Carlo Ancelotti wanted him in the squad or not, and if not, the Norwegian would be wearing the Red & White next season.

But now it doesn’t seem so clearcut, and with two weeks of the window remaining, Arsenal have gone to Spain to negotiate with Madrid. The rumours in Spain are saying that Madrid are looking for 40 million euros for the lad, while Arsenal have apparently offered 30 million, but there is no mention of any other bidders for the 22 year-old.

But the Norway manager Ståle Solbakken believes that Odegaard has more than one offer on the table. He is trying to work out a timetable of where he can watch his players in action before the next international break, and although he is sure Odegaard won’t be in Madrid, he doesn’t know the destination as yet. “When he is not in the squad, you do not need to have to be a fortune teller to know that there may be something going on.” quoted by Aftenposten

“I’m sure it is. He has many opportunities, many who want him. So, he, his representatives and his family will find out. He has been very good at picking out the right clubs in the past.”

So, as usual we are left in the dark, and no nearer to knowing if Arteta is going to get the player he has been chasing ever since the end of last season…

Darren N