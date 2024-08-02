Odegaard heaps praise on Calafiori after training with the defender

Martin Odegaard has praised Riccardo Calafiori for the qualities he brings to Arsenal after training with the defender.

The Italian has just completed his transfer to Arsenal, adding to their defensive options, which are already among the best in the Premier League.

The Gunners conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League last season and secured the most clean sheets.

Although this was not enough to win the title, it clearly showed that Mikel Arteta’s side can be trusted to get the job done at the back.

Despite not selling any of their defenders, they have further strengthened their options by adding Calafiori.

He was one of the best defenders in Serie A last season and impressed at Euro 2024, prompting Arsenal to make a move for him.

Calafiori is expected to shine in the Premier League, and Odegaard is already impressed with him.

The Arsenal captain said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘I think everyone saw straightaway in training that he’s a top player and a top defender, physically.

‘He has this presence on the pitch and I’m sure he’s going to give us a lot.

‘We’re happy to have him on board and I’m looking forward to seeing more from him.’

Calafiori is a breath of fresh air for us, and he will help us keep even more clean sheets in this campaign.

