Odegaard insists Arsenal continue to take the season one game at a time

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard insists they will continue to take the season one game at a time after losing the top spot in the Premier League to Manchester City.

The Gunners have been the best club in England for much of this season but have dropped points in their last three matches.

They remain level on points with City and have a game in hand, but Odegaard is unfazed by the defeat and insists their approach remains one game at a time.

The midfielder said via The Daily Mail:

‘It is football. Sometimes chances go in, sometimes not. But that is where we need to improve and be more clinical and defend our box. That is not just about one player, but the whole team.

‘As we have said all season, work hard and take it game by game. It is the same now. It is one game we have lost here today and now we look to the next one. A new game on Saturday and we must come back and win.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have overachieved this season and remain in a good position to end the campaign in fine fashion.

The loss to Everton and Manchester City shows we have shortcomings, but it should not make us worry too much because we never expected to go the entire season unbeaten.

Our focus should be on the next game and if we get a win, some of our confidence will return.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH Mikel Arteta discusses the Man City defeat and the reasons why we lost the game..

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids