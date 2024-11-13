Odegaard insists Arsenal did not pressure him to drop out of Norway squad

Martin Odegaard recently addressed questions about his decision to withdraw from Norway’s international fixtures following his return from a long-term injury, emphasising that it was a mutual decision made in consultation with Norway’s medical and coaching staff. Odegaard, who had been sidelined for two months due to an injury sustained while on international duty, is just beginning to regain his form at Arsenal. His return is timely for the Gunners, who are in a competitive phase of the Premier League season. However, his decision to forgo playing for Norway this break has sparked speculation that Arsenal might have pressured him to prioritise club over country.

Odegaard clarified his stance, denying that Arsenal pushed him to skip the national games. “No, we have had an open and nice discussion,” he explained in an interview with TV2. He elaborated, “I have been talking to Ståle [Solbakken, Norway’s manager] ever since I was injured, and of course more intensively in recent weeks. Both have had a great desire to make it happen, and that is also the reason why I am in Norway. This is not about what Arsenal has said, or what Ståle has said. It’s about what my situation is.”

While the Arsenal captain acknowledged that he ultimately made the final call to skip this round of international matches, he emphasised that the choice was made in full consultation with Norway’s medical team, stating, “Yes [it’s my choice], but in consultation with the medical team here [in Norway]. This is something we agree on, but ultimately it is me who has made the choice based on what I know the body needs.” This collaboration suggests that Norway and Arsenal are equally invested in Odegaard’s long-term fitness, and he clearly wants to ensure that his recovery process is handled carefully.

Odegaard’s comments reveal his dedication to both his club and his national team, as well as his commitment to maintaining a balance that benefits his performance on both fronts. In making this decision, Odegaard is prioritising his health, which is crucial for sustaining his contributions to both Arsenal and Norway. This is especially important for Arsenal, as his consistent form and leadership play a vital role in their ongoing Premier League campaign, while Norway also benefits from his presence when he is fully fit.

