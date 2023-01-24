Odegaard insists Arsenal not watching their title rivals

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard insists they are focused on their matches and never think about their title rivals.

The Gunners have spent most of this season atop the league table and they keep winning matches, no matter who the opponents are.

Mikel Arteta’s side remains one team to beat in the league, but some fans and pundits still believe Manchester City will win the title.

The defending champions trail the Gunners by five points, which could be extended to eight if Arsenal wins their outstanding game.

City should worry Arsenal, but Odegaard insists they don’t care about how well others are doing.

The Norwegian said via the Daily Mail:

‘Honestly, we don’t care about City or any other team. We expected them to win so that was not a big surprise. We just focused on our game, to come here and win and that’s what we did. The way we won this game gives us a special feeling that will help as well.’

Odegaard has the mindset we need to end this season successfully and the Norwegian will hopefully lead us to win the crown.

Arsenal has been one of the toughest sides to play against so far and with this mindset, fans can expect the team to win even more matches.

