Odegaard insists Arsenal wants to win every trophy this season

Arsenal has made it into the Carabao Cup final, and even if that proves to be their only trophy this season, it would still represent a successful campaign. However, the ambition inside the squad goes far beyond a single piece of silverware, with the Gunners determined to compete for honours on every front.

Arsenal believe they are capable of achieving far more and are unwilling to settle for limited success. Their form this term has been exceptional, placing them among the standout teams in both England and Europe. At this stage of the season, they remain in contention for an unprecedented quadruple, a reflection of their consistency and depth across competitions.

Arsenal’s Relentless Pursuit of Success

The Gunners currently lead the Premier League standings and finished the league phase of the Champions League as the top side, while also continuing their progress in the FA Cup. This sustained presence across all major tournaments highlights the work ethic and focus that have defined their campaign.

Arsenal’s recent match against Chelsea provided a stern examination of their credentials. Although the Blues may feel they deserved more based on their performance, Arsenal asserted their authority and demonstrated their ability to manage high-pressure encounters. That victory secured their place in the Carabao Cup final and reinforced the belief that this squad can handle decisive moments.

The team’s mentality has been shaped by a clear objective to remain competitive in every competition. Considerable effort has gone into maintaining standards and intensity, ensuring that Arsenal do not lose momentum as the season progresses.

Odegaard Sets the Tone

Martin Odegaard has been central to setting that mindset. Speaking about Arsenal’s approach, he said, according to Men in Blazers: “We play to win everything.

“We want to win every game we play, every tournament we play, every trophy, you know? So, that’s the mindset.

“As I said before, I think the key is to stay in the moment and not think too much about the bigger picture or too far ahead.”

His comments underline a focused and disciplined outlook. Arsenal are refusing to look too far ahead, choosing instead to concentrate on each challenge as it comes, while keeping their ambitions firmly intact.