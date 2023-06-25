Odegaard insists he won’t get over Arsenal’s title collapse in this lifetime

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has opened up about the lasting impact of the Gunners’ disappointing title collapse last season. Despite coming close to leading Arsenal to a Premier League title, Odegaard expressed the deep disappointment that will forever remain with him.

During a significant portion of the campaign, Arsenal held the lead over Manchester City, the eventual champions, and even enjoyed a sizeable advantage at certain points, with a gap of up to 10 points between the teams.

However, as the season progressed, Arsenal’s form faltered, and they were unable to maintain their position at the top. Ultimately, it was City who emerged victorious, leaving the Gunners to reflect on their missed opportunity.

There were pivotal matches throughout the season where Arsenal failed to deliver when it mattered most, dropping crucial points that ultimately cost them the chance to claim the title. The lingering pain from this collapse serves as a reminder of the team’s shortcomings during that period.