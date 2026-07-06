Arsenal News Gooner News

Odegaard inspires Norway to dump Brazil out of the World Cup

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Martin Odegaard captained Norway to an impressive victory over Brazil in the round of 16 at the World Cup, eliminating Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli from the competition. The Norwegian midfielder played a key role as his side secured a memorable result against one of the tournament favourites.

Odegaard experienced an injury-affected 2025/26 season at club level, but he has remained fit throughout Norway’s World Cup campaign and has continued to influence matches from midfield. His leadership and creativity have been central to the team’s progress during the tournament so far.

Norway continue impressive World Cup run

While Erling Haaland has been Norway’s leading scorer, Odegaard has provided balance and control in midfield, linking effectively with the Manchester City striker and the attacking players around him. Their understanding has been one of the main reasons behind Norway’s strong performances in the competition.

Norway also entered the match with an impressive historical record against Brazil and strengthened that record further with another victory. As reported by ESPN, Haaland scored twice to secure the win, while a late penalty from Neymar only served as a consolation for Brazil after an otherwise disappointing evening for the South Americans.

A quarter-final clash with England awaits

Norway will now face England in the quarter-finals, presenting another difficult challenge as they continue their unexpected run at the tournament. The match will also see Odegaard come up against several Arsenal teammates on the international stage.

Among the England players he could face are Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke. The quarter final is therefore expected to attract significant attention from Arsenal supporters, with many eager to see how far Norway can progress in their first World Cup appearance in nearly three decades.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Emmanuel Petit urges Arsenal man to rediscover his best form
Arsenal is watching young Midtjylland winger
Jesus preseason against Man Utd
How much does Arsenal want for Gabriel Jesus 
Posted by

Tags Martin Odegaard

5 Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

    1. Reggie, you’re not supposed to let the facts get in the way of a good story.
      Odegaard has had a decent tournament but was no better than average last night.
      Don’t mention his shocking error in defence, when the goalkeeper saved his blushes, or you might get a stream of abuse from the “real Arsenal fans” on here.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

      1. imo, that was actually his least impressive game for Norway last night. He must be better with that lower level of supporting cast with the obvious exception of Haaland.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors