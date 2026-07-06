Odegaard inspires Norway to dump Brazil out of the World Cup

Martin Odegaard captained Norway to an impressive victory over Brazil in the round of 16 at the World Cup, eliminating Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli from the competition. The Norwegian midfielder played a key role as his side secured a memorable result against one of the tournament favourites.

Odegaard experienced an injury-affected 2025/26 season at club level, but he has remained fit throughout Norway’s World Cup campaign and has continued to influence matches from midfield. His leadership and creativity have been central to the team’s progress during the tournament so far.

Norway continue impressive World Cup run

While Erling Haaland has been Norway’s leading scorer, Odegaard has provided balance and control in midfield, linking effectively with the Manchester City striker and the attacking players around him. Their understanding has been one of the main reasons behind Norway’s strong performances in the competition.

Norway also entered the match with an impressive historical record against Brazil and strengthened that record further with another victory. As reported by ESPN, Haaland scored twice to secure the win, while a late penalty from Neymar only served as a consolation for Brazil after an otherwise disappointing evening for the South Americans.

A quarter-final clash with England awaits

Norway will now face England in the quarter-finals, presenting another difficult challenge as they continue their unexpected run at the tournament. The match will also see Odegaard come up against several Arsenal teammates on the international stage.

Among the England players he could face are Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke. The quarter final is therefore expected to attract significant attention from Arsenal supporters, with many eager to see how far Norway can progress in their first World Cup appearance in nearly three decades.