Odegaard inspires Norway to dump Brazil out of the World Cup

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I think Haarland was the inspiration, not Odegaard. Lets keep it real?
Reggie, you’re not supposed to let the facts get in the way of a good story.
Odegaard has had a decent tournament but was no better than average last night.
Don’t mention his shocking error in defence, when the goalkeeper saved his blushes, or you might get a stream of abuse from the “real Arsenal fans” on here.
imo, that was actually his least impressive game for Norway last night. He must be better with that lower level of supporting cast with the obvious exception of Haaland.
He actually made 3 shocking errors in passing from the back last night. He had a poor game but, I can not remember the last time, he had a really good one?
Reggie,
Seconded.