Ødegaard is a Thiago, but Arsenal crave a De Bruyne

While most Gooners are convinced that signing a striker would solve the team’s attacking struggles, shouldn’t addressing Arsenal’s over-reliance on Martin Ødegaard also be a top priority this summer?
Before you come for me in the comments, hear me out.
I genuinely believe Arsenal have become too dependent on Ødegaard as their primary creative outlet. Aside from Bukayo Saka’s threat from the right, there isn’t enough invention coming through the middle.
What they lack is a true central playmaker. At present, Ødegaard does a lot, but I wouldn’t even say he’s the side’s biggest creative weapon.
Ødegaard’s style is elegant, but not direct
If we look strictly at player profiles, not overall ability, Ødegaard plays more like Thiago Alcântara than Kevin De Bruyne.
Thiago operated as a fluid, roaming playmaker. He was excellent off the ball, found pockets of space, pinged passes from deep, and chipped in with the occasional goal from distance. Ødegaard mirrors that in many ways, elegant, composed, technically gifted.
But what Arsenal really need is a De Bruyne-type: someone who dominates the final third, exploits gaps ruthlessly, and turns possession into goals. Think Bruno Fernandes, players who create and convert. Ødegaard doesn’t do that consistently enough.
Arsenal must plan beyond Ødegaard
Since returning from injury, Ødegaard has looked less influential. Yes, he’s been without Saka at times, and Kai Havertz too, but that only underlines the concern. Arsenal need a player who can take full responsibility when others are missing.
Ironically, Ødegaard’s superb performance for Norway against Italy last Friday reminded us just how good he is. But that can’t be the ceiling. If Arteta wants to unlock the next level, he’ll need a more direct, final-third playmaker alongside or even instead of Ødegaard.
Whether it’s Ethan Nwaneri, Max Dowman, or a signing yet to come, that creative spark through the middle must be addressed.
What do you think, Gooners? Are we relying too much on Ødegaard to make things happen?
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I definitely appreciate the idea of adding to but not replacing Odegaard outright. Both Nwaneri and Dowman look to have the potential to be major creators in the future, but right now there’s only a small number of attainable players that could do such a role and I think given current numbers it may need to be a homegrown player, meaning it may be costly.
The three I’d like to see in ascending order are Gibbs-White who has finally started to gain attention for his consistency in linking up Forest’s attack and overall play. I’d say just ahead of him is Eze who is similar and has added game-winning lethality to his role, even when having a bit of an off game. However, for me, the most ideal is Morgan Rogers. He’s young, fast, strong and most likely won’t peak for years, plus he’d add needed pace and directness to our attack. He can play almost anywhere in attack and midfield, and his youth and versatility means he’s mouldable. We could have him create magic from LW, AM, RW, and I even believe his ball carrying skills could be used at CM and his G/A and close range finishing means he may even have a future as a false 9. Villa need to sell and a player of his calibre probably needs to challenge himself in the CL again. For me, he’s a perfect fit that could prove to be as effective as Liverpool’s imminent capture of Wirtz.
It]s Arteta that determines how he plays. the times he was paired with xhaka, xhaka was doing the job that Odegaard is doing now, then xhaka, just like odegaard now was popping up with couple goals and assists, while odegaard was hitting double figures.
so now odegaard is is tasked with doing both for now, which is vvery tasking..coupled with his ankle injury.
hopefully if we eventually get zubimendi, his role will change to be more direct. Martin can very well be the kdb fernandes type….it all depends on the manager.
then again, MA could just pair odegaard and nwaneri 2geda, and the latter more direct.