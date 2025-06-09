Ødegaard is a Thiago, but Arsenal crave a De Bruyne

While most Gooners are convinced that signing a striker would solve the team’s attacking struggles, shouldn’t addressing Arsenal’s over-reliance on Martin Ødegaard also be a top priority this summer?

Before you come for me in the comments, hear me out.

I genuinely believe Arsenal have become too dependent on Ødegaard as their primary creative outlet. Aside from Bukayo Saka’s threat from the right, there isn’t enough invention coming through the middle.

What they lack is a true central playmaker. At present, Ødegaard does a lot, but I wouldn’t even say he’s the side’s biggest creative weapon.

Ødegaard’s style is elegant, but not direct

If we look strictly at player profiles, not overall ability, Ødegaard plays more like Thiago Alcântara than Kevin De Bruyne.

Thiago operated as a fluid, roaming playmaker. He was excellent off the ball, found pockets of space, pinged passes from deep, and chipped in with the occasional goal from distance. Ødegaard mirrors that in many ways, elegant, composed, technically gifted.

But what Arsenal really need is a De Bruyne-type: someone who dominates the final third, exploits gaps ruthlessly, and turns possession into goals. Think Bruno Fernandes, players who create and convert. Ødegaard doesn’t do that consistently enough.

Arsenal must plan beyond Ødegaard

Since returning from injury, Ødegaard has looked less influential. Yes, he’s been without Saka at times, and Kai Havertz too, but that only underlines the concern. Arsenal need a player who can take full responsibility when others are missing.

Ironically, Ødegaard’s superb performance for Norway against Italy last Friday reminded us just how good he is. But that can’t be the ceiling. If Arteta wants to unlock the next level, he’ll need a more direct, final-third playmaker alongside or even instead of Ødegaard.

Whether it’s Ethan Nwaneri, Max Dowman, or a signing yet to come, that creative spark through the middle must be addressed.

What do you think, Gooners? Are we relying too much on Ødegaard to make things happen?

