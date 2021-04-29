Odegaard is a transfer priority and Arsenal might have problems landing Buendia

Arsenal has made signing Martin Odegaard a priority in the next transfer window, Football London reports.

The Gunners have huge plans for the summer transfer window as they continue rebuilding their team under Mikel Arteta.

They signed the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes in the summer, but that hasn’t been enough to help them get into the top four.

They will continue to reinvest in their squad when the opportunity arises and the next transfer window presents them with that.

Odegaard joined them in the last transfer window and he has been delivering some of the finest performances at the club.

He will return to Real Madrid in the summer when his current loan spell expires, but Arsenal wants him on their team for a longer period of time.

Ahead of the next transfer window, Football London has discussed the transfers that the club is working on and other changes that can be expected.

Football London correspondent Chris Wheatley was involved in a Q&A session with some Arsenal fans and answered a number of their transfer questions.

On Odegaard, he says they remain keen to keep him and then adds that Emi Buendia might be harder to sign now that Norwich is back in the Premier League.

Wheatley said: “Arsenal like Buendia and we reported about their interest as early as last December. However, with Norwich’s imminent promotion to the Premier League I would expect him to stay unless a good offer comes in. Odegaard is certainly the priority along with the other positions I mentioned below.”