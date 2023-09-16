Odegaard is fantastic but should he be Arsenal’s captain?

Some Arsenal fans still can’t believe they only paid £30 million to sign Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid. Given how fantastic the Norwegian international has been at the Emirates, he’s priceless.

Since moving to the Emirates, the 24-year-old has risen from strength to strength. Even his countryman, Erling Haaland, recognises his progress since becoming a Gunner.

Regardless of how good he is, Stan Collymore observes that the Arsenal playmaker needs to pull up his socks in terms of his leadership obligations as the Arsenal captain. While welcoming Arsenal’s choice to award him a new deal, Collymore feels the ex-Real Madrid man needs to push his teammates more to get the job done.Collymore said on CaughtOffSide: “Martin Odegaard is reportedly close to signing a contract extension at Arsenal.

“If and when that is officially announced, that will be really, really good news for the Gunners.

“He’s been excellent since he joined from Real Madrid a couple of years ago, and with his current deal set to expire at the end of next season, making sure they do not lose arguably their best player for next-to-nothing is really smart from Arsenal.

“Odegaard is hugely important to Mikel Arteta’s plans and project, so by keeping him on board really shows the ambition of the club and where they’re aspiring to be.

“Odegaard was named the team’s captain last year, and while I think he’s a phenomenal footballer; he’s incredibly technical and easily one of the best midfielders in the country, I am not 100 percent sure he is captain material.

“He doesn’t strike me as the type of player who is going to drag the others over the finish line. We saw that last season, or didn’t see it, I should say.”

It’s true that Odegaard isn’t as vocal as he should be, but he was more of a calm leader who led by example last season. Granit Xhaka, who left in the summer, was vocal enough on the pitch to push the team, which aided the Gunners.

Players like Declan Rice will need to help Odegaard rally the other teammates and make this season a success.

Do you think Arsenal should name another captain who is more “hands on” instead of Odegaard?

Darren N

JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses Arteta’s evolving tactics and discusses whether Kai Havertz could be considered a flop after his four games…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…