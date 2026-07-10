Odegaard is relishing facing his Arsenal teammates in Norway-England match

Martin Odegaard will come up against several of his Arsenal teammates when England face Norway in the World Cup quarter-final.

England has some of the finest players in the competition and is regarded as one of the favourites to win the tournament this summer. However, Norway have surprised many observers and cannot be underestimated after eliminating Brazil in the round of 16.

Both teams are aware of the quality they will face, and Odegaard knows that Norway must produce an excellent performance to overcome Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Odegaard Prepares for England Test

The Norway captain has first-hand experience of several England players because they are his teammates at Arsenal. His knowledge of their qualities could help his country prepare for the challenge and understand the threats they will face during the match.

Speaking about the game and reuniting with some of his Arsenal teammates, Odegaard said via The Metro:

‘I’ve spoken to a few of them a little bit during the tournament, but obviously we know the quality they have.

‘I know them really well. Outstanding players, world-class players playing for probably one of the best national teams in the world at the moment.

‘It’s going to be a big test for us but I think Brazil was the same. We were the underdogs and, as you saw, anything can happen in football.

‘We’re going to give it a good try, see what we can do and we’re looking forward to it.’

Norway Aims to Continue Surprise Run

The match will be a fascinating contest for Arsenal supporters, with Odegaard facing familiar opponents while trying to help Norway continue their impressive World Cup journey.

Norway have already shown they can compete against the strongest teams after their victory over Brazil, and they will approach the England fixture with confidence.

England, meanwhile, will believe their quality and experience give them a strong chance of progressing further. Both teams possess outstanding players, and the winner would move closer to reaching the World Cup final.

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