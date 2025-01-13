Odegaard is struggling to accept that Arsenal lost the game

Martin Odegaard has expressed his frustration after Arsenal were eliminated from the FA Cup by Manchester United, despite dominating the match at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners controlled large parts of the game, yet ultimately fell short in a contest that they might have felt was theirs to win.

United managed to knock Arsenal out of the competition in front of a home crowd, a result that has left many Arsenal fans and players disappointed. Despite Arsenal’s clear superiority in possession and chances created, United proved resilient, even after going down to ten men. That numerical disadvantage should have made Arsenal’s task more straightforward, but it was not to be.

One key moment came when Mikel Arteta’s side were awarded a penalty, only for Martin Odegaard to miss the chance to score, compounding the team’s misfortunes on an already challenging evening. Arsenal’s inability to find the back of the net despite their dominance summed up the kind of match where, no matter how much they tried, the ball simply wouldn’t go in.

After the game, Odegaard spoke candidly to Arsenal Media about the disappointment:

“It’s a really tough one. Really frustrating. I think we completely dominated the game from the first half until the end. We could have been a bit sharper in front of goal, in the last pass, the last shot. To lose that game at home when we dominated everything, it’s a tough one.”

His words reflected the bitter reality that, for all of Arsenal’s possession and chances, the team lacked the clinical edge required to secure the win. Odegaard’s missed penalty was a turning point, but Arsenal’s struggles in the final third were evident throughout.

Credit must be given to United, who displayed determination and courage even while playing with ten men. They defended resolutely and seized their opportunity during the penalty shootout to secure the win.

Ultimately, the result was a bitter pill to swallow for Arsenal, with Odegaard summing up the disappointment of the evening. For a team that dominated so comprehensively, being eliminated in this manner was undoubtedly hard to accept.