Odegaard is sure Arsenal are still finding “their rhythm” but will improve

Arsenal picked up their second win of the season Monday night, beating Crystal Palace 1-0. They’ll be keen to make it three wins in a row when they face Fulham this coming weekend.

Arsenal have been decent in their first two wins of the season, but there are doubts, and many still feel they aren’t playing at the high levels they ought to play at, and winning by a goal against teams they should be beating mercilessly supports these critics’ case.

Martin Odegaard, after the Palace win, in which Arsenal had to finish with ten men after Tomiyasu’s controversial red card, admitted he and his teammates aren’t playing at the levels they expect to be playing at; however, he admits they’re still trying to find a rhythm, and game after game they’ll get better.

“It was difficult; we had to dig deep and fight for it,” the Arsenal skipper said, as quoted by the Independent. “When you come here, you have to be able to suffer, and we knew that before the game. We did that brilliantly.

“The start of the season is always a bit tricky; it takes a bit of time before everyone finds their rhythm and their top form. So, it’s crucial to still get the three points and build on it from there. I’m sure we’ll get better with every game.”

After missing out on the PL title due to a loss of concentration last season, Arteta and the boys should be angry enough to punish teams they are better than on paper. Let’s hope that as the season unfolds, Nottingham Forest and Palace will look at losing to Arsenal by just one goal and tell themselves that at least we were lucky not to be hammered like that.

