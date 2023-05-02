Odegaard issues rallying call ahead of Chelsea’s visit “we have to be very, very sharp”

It was bad enough that we only managed to draw our three previous games before going to our title rivals Man City, where we were thoroughly embarrassed, losing 4-1.

Our captain Martin Odegaard seemed pretty sure that the sequence of previous draws hadn’t dented the Gunners confidence ahead of the visit to the Etihad, where they could have regained a foothold on the title with a win.

That obviously didn’t work out, but he now wants the team back on form and to concentrate on the task ahead, which is winning the next five games in style “starting tonight against Chelsea”.

He issued his captain’s cry on Arsenal.com: “Now we have to look at the next games, starting tonight against Chelsea. All we can do now is do our own job properly, and not look anywhere else. We have to make sure we win the rest of the games, but we need to just look at it day by day, get back to doing the simple things and doing everything properly as we have done all season.

“We have to play our part, and that starts now against Chelsea. We have to make sure we win the game and keep going. Our job is to control the things we can, and make sure we keep it alive.”

Surely the team should be feeling a bit more relaxed as we are not playing City again! It is just a home game at fortress Emirates against our local rivals that are in disarray, with our very vocal fans behind them. but the captain knows also that we can’t be complacent either. “That’s a big challenge tonight because Chelsea have got so much quality all over the pitch, and on the bench as well. It’s an amazing squad.

“From the outside I don’t know what has been happening there, but as players we are focussed on what we will face on the pitch and they have so many unbelievable players to choose from, so we have to be very, very sharp, get back to our level and strike back.”

And so you will Martin! Bang the players heads together and get them back to our unstoppable form from earlier in the season….

Come on You Gunners!

