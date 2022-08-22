Odegaard issues rallying call and insists Arsenal has done nothing yet

Martin Odegaard has urged his Arsenal teammates to stay calm and keep working hard despite their very bright start to this season.

The Gunners are top of the Premier League table after winning their first three league games of the campaign.

It is such an amazing time to be an Arsenal fan and the players could easily get carried away by their present run of form.

These are early days, but Arsenal fans can dream of a title triumph. However, Odegaard insists they have not achieved anything yet and must stay grounded.

“Yeah, of course [we have to keep our feet on the ground],” Odegaard told Standard Sport. “We haven’t done anything yet, as you say.

“As I said before, we have to stay calm, we have to keep working hard and stay humble. We always look for the next game and play every game as a final.

“That’s what we want to do. That’s the mindset now that we have. We go to the next one and try to win that one.”

Odegaard’s mindset is spot-on, and it is exactly what we need at the moment.

Our players are doing a great job, but pride could destroy all that if they don’t stay grounded.

This is just the beginning of the campaign and we must stay focused and work hard to win as many of the remaining 35 league games as possible.

