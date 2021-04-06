Odegaard not happy after Real Madrid rejection

Arsenal loanee “heartbroken” at the prospect of leaving Real Madrid

Martin Odegaard has reportedly been told that his future no longer lies at Santiago Bernabeu, according to 90min. After moving on-loan to Arsenal in the January transfer window, the Norway international made it clear that his preference was to return to Spain in the summer.

Real Madrid are willing to sell Martin Odegaard, Dani Ceballos, Jovic, Bale and Diaz to generate funds to sign Erling Haaland. Real Madrid’s finances have been hit hard, their latest financial accounts showed that they're £767m in the red. [@TimesSport]https://t.co/Ct5B5jZFM7 — Z (@ZRAFC) April 1, 2021

However, reports have emerged that Real Madrid don’t see him as part of their rebuild. Zinedine Zidane does not see the 22-year-old as part of his plans and thus the club have told the Norwegian captain that he can find a new club at the end of the season, after failing to establish himself in their first team under the Frenchman.

Thus, Odegaard is understood to be heartbroken at the prospect of leaving Real Madrid this summer.

Before moving to the Spanish giants in 2015, Arsenal were reportedly interested in signing the young Norwegian star. The Real Marid loanee even visited London Colney before deciding to join the Los Blancos.

Arteta on Odegaard: "I speak with him every day. I see his face, his body language and he seems really happy right now here."https://t.co/vXt0fPcAyW — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) April 2, 2021

It is no secret that Arsenal will try to retain their star midfielder beyond the upcoming summer. He has made a positive impact at the Emirates Stadium since the switch and has even stated that he would like to have some “stability” in his career.

The Gunners must also be aware of the interest in him. Due to his strong performances at Arsenal, the midfielder has reportedly caught the eyes of Chelsea, Liverpool and even French champions Paris Saint Germain.

If Arsenal don’t qualify for Europe this season, they can forget about signing players of Odegaard’s caliber.

The drawing board of Edu (technical director) must have all the situations that can pan out at the end of the season. Whether they qualify for Champions League or the Europa League.

If they don’t qualify for Europe at all, the fans will definitely point out at how far the club have fallen since they won the league in 2004.

