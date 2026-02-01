Odegaard linked with Arsenal transfer after being dropped at Leeds

Martin Odegaard was left out of the Arsenal starting team for the match against Leeds United yesterday, a decision that surprised many observers. The midfielder has been a regular presence under Mikel Arteta, and his omission immediately prompted debate about his current standing within the squad.

There have been occasional calls for Odegaard to be dropped, particularly during periods when Arsenal have struggled for consistency. However, Arteta has consistently shown faith in his captain, continuing to select him even when performances across the team have dipped. The club’s continued trust is reflected in Odegaard’s long-standing role as captain, an honour Arsenal believe he has earned through his contributions and leadership.

Competition and recent developments

Odegaard has not been a poor performer for the Gunners and has remained an important member of the squad. His absence against Leeds coincided with the return of Kai Havertz from injury, with the German starting ahead of him. That selection choice has fuelled speculation, especially as Arsenal went on to perform well without their captain in the starting line-up.

The decision has also led to discussion about Odegaard’s future, with suggestions emerging that his role may be diminishing. When a player of his profile is left out unexpectedly, questions naturally arise about long-term plans and whether changes could be forthcoming during the next transfer window.

Transfer speculation emerges

According to Fichajes, Odegaard could be a candidate to return to Real Madrid after allegedly losing relevance at Arsenal. The report suggests that he may leave the Emirates in the summer regardless of whether Arsenal secure the Premier League title. A move back to Madrid is presented as a possible option, particularly given his previous connection to the Spanish club.

Arsenal originally signed Odegaard from Real Madrid, and a return could appeal to the midfielder as an opportunity to prove himself again, with unfinished business remaining there. From Arsenal’s perspective, the club would not want to lose a player of his quality lightly. However, if the team continues to perform strongly without him, they may be open to a sale should a suitable fee be offered.

For now, the situation remains speculative, but Odegaard’s omission has undeniably added intrigue to discussions about his future at the club.