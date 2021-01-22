Odegaard loan to Arsenal confirmed by Spanish sources

There is obviously no smoke without fire as the never-ending Arsenal rumours linking Martin Odegaard with a loan move to the Emirates have reportedly come to pass.

The Norwegian had a great season on loan at Real Sociedad in the last campaign, helping the La Liga minnows to a Europa League position in the table, and also getting them to the Copa Del Rey Final, knocking out Real Madrid on the way!

Odegaard returned to Madrid this year and played in their opening game (ironically against Real Sociedad) but hasn’t played a game for Los Blancos since November, so after failing to break into Real Madrid’s first team it was thought that he would return to Sociedad again.

But it appears that, according to DiarioVasco, that Arsenal have won the race for his signature and he will now join Dani Ceballos at the Emirates for the last six months of the season.

They also announced the move on Twitter…

Odegaard jugará la segunda parte de la temporada cedido en el Arsenal

Hopefully he will settle in quickly and help take some of the pressure off Emile Smith-Rowe…