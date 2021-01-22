Odegaard loan to Arsenal confirmed by Spanish sources

There is obviously no smoke without fire as the never-ending Arsenal rumours linking Martin Odegaard with a loan move to the Emirates have reportedly come to pass.
The Norwegian had a great season on loan at Real Sociedad in the last campaign, helping the La Liga minnows to a Europa League position in the table, and also getting them to the Copa Del Rey Final, knocking out Real Madrid on the way!
Odegaard returned to Madrid this year and played in their opening game (ironically against Real Sociedad) but hasn’t played a game for Los Blancos since November, so after failing to break into Real Madrid’s first team it was thought that he would return to Sociedad again.
But it appears that, according to DiarioVasco, that Arsenal have won the race for his signature and he will now join Dani Ceballos at the Emirates for the last six months of the season.
They also announced the move on Twitter…
Odegaard jugará la segunda parte de la temporada cedido en el Arsenal
⬇ https://t.co/Us0ZWWAgFV
— El Diario Vasco (@diariovasco) January 22, 2021
Hopefully he will settle in quickly and help take some of the pressure off Emile Smith-Rowe…
16 CommentsAdd a Comment
I feel this is a interesting choice.
For me ESR is one of the best players we have atm and should be playing week in week out.
We have willock, cebellos who both can play CAM i just wonder what happens to willock now.
Unless this new guy is a upgrade I don’t see the point
Don’t you , as I do, think his career at REAL AND PEDIGREE IN THE GAME TRUMPS ESR, WHO HAS HARDLY STARTED YET, EVEN THOUGH DISTINCTLY PROMISING?
Apart from which, we need more than ONE AM, wouldn’t you agree!
Actually his trickery reminds me of Cazorla, opens space in the middle with quick movement and dribbles. Nice addition.
I’m interested in what Sid, Mohsan and Shakir think of him….
Sue, who are these people?
Gooners on here, CG.. surely you’ve come across them?!
Looking forward to Arteta’s new setup with a left-footed CAM like Odegaard. I just hope this wouldn’t force Saka to be Tierney’s backup
Guillem Balague said Zidane losing his cool because Odegaard didn’t pressure in one incident and didn’t track back in a game they won, so the suggestion is Odegaard’s not at the level defensively that Zidane wants. I also hope this isn’t true, because it sounds like Ozil 2.0
My thoughts exactly. It’s that’s true, it’s shocking we went for him. Don’t see Arteta being any different to Zizu on this and it kind of suggests they’re not really thinking about how well the player will fit but let’s see – hopefully they prove me wrong!
I wish Arsenal looked for a new LB first
Suarez- miss.
Ceballos – meh
Odegaard – third time lucky?
Not a fan of loans for toing players but sounds like we’ve picked up Matt Ryan on loan for rest of season. Very happy with that one.
Runarsson is taller than Ryan according to Wikipedia and Transfermarkt, so I think we should’ve signed a taller GK in the mold of Seaman and Martinez. We surely don’t want an Ospina 2.0
Good news guys. Arsenal have just signed Matty Ryan as second goalkeeper. I’m in Australia watching Sky News as it came on as a News Flash
Left back and back up GK should be the priority now, ESR is doing fine why trying to bring down is confidence
We just signed Ryan from Brighton!
Wow where did that come from?!! That’ll do nicely!!
Not convinced with matt Ryan singing his stats are awful and looks no better then what we have really poor buisness thought if you sign someone it’s to improve the squad which this is clearly not a upgrade when will Arsenal ever learn!!