Odegaard ‘made it clear’ that he wants to be at Arsenal

Martin Odegaard is claimed to have made his intentions clear that he would like to stay at Arsenal beyond the summer.
The Real Madrid midfielder moved to North London in January on a temporary loan deal, quickly earning a regular first-team role in our side.
Odegaard appeared to gel quickly alongside fellow future stars Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe in behind the forward, and the link-up play between the trio was exciting to see unfold in front of our eyes.
The Sun‘s Mark Irwin now claims that the Norwegian has made his intentions clear in his want to stay in North London, writing: ‘Odegaard has made it clear that he would like to remain at Arsenal’.
He also adds that his future is unlikely to be decided until a new manager is installed at the Bernabeu however, while our side will be hoping that they can land the midfielder.
TheAthletic also went as far as to insist that Odegaard was the club’s number one target ahead of the upcoming window.
Will Arsenal’s failure to secure European football not have been a big blow to our chances of signing Odegaard on loan or otherwise? Did the youngster really do enough to deserve to be top of our wishlist?
Patrick
Not for £50-60M. The kid is an incredible talent
but I’m not convinced his skill set will translate to
the physicality of the EPL. MA obviously loves him
but if Arsenal are willing to spend that kind of
money it needs to be earmarked for two quality
additions at positions of need. Buendia (£35M)
and the RB from Ajax, Mazraoui(£15M) could be
had for around that £50 number, so to Bissouma
(Nkietah + £20M) and Max Aarons(£30M).
With AFC seriously sniffing around Ajax for Ohana
this could be one of the most chaotic and
entertaining transfer windows in some time.
Got to agree Ace. We cant afford him at that price, and he was erratic (albeit within an erratic team). We need to spread cash more thinly. Love that he plays the Arsenal way but at to more than 30m – we need other types of players more, and they will I think deliver more often and cost less. Yes his on my list but not at the top.
Yup should be a fun summer!