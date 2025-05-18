Odegaard makes it clear what Arsenal intend to do against Newcastle

Arsenal will face Newcastle United at the Emirates later today with the aim of halting a worrying recent trend. The Gunners have lost four of their last five matches against the Magpies, including the most recent three encounters. For a club that has been the second-best team in the Premier League for three consecutive seasons, this run of poor form against Newcastle is surprising and concerning.

Despite their continued presence near the top of the table, Mikel Arteta’s side have found Newcastle a difficult opponent in recent years. The Magpies have emerged as a growing force in English football and have proven to be particularly resilient against Arsenal, including two significant victories in the Carabao Cup.

A Crucial Opportunity at the Emirates

The upcoming home fixture presents an important opportunity for Arsenal to respond. With the title race shaping up and every point vital, a win against Newcastle is essential not only to remain competitive but also to restore confidence. Playing at the Emirates gives the Gunners an added advantage, and they will be fully aware of the importance of the match.

Newcastle, meanwhile, will arrive in North London eager to continue their strong recent record against their hosts. They possess several players capable of influencing the game, and their recent success against Arsenal will give them belief. However, the Gunners are equally determined not to allow history to repeat itself.

Odegaard Demands a Response

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard emphasised the team’s motivation to reverse the recent trend. As quoted by Arsenal Media, he said:

“Right now our goal is clear – when you can’t finish first your aim is to get second. We’ve had some tough games against Newcastle this season and we haven’t won against them for a while now, so we are determined to put that right today – it’s something we are all focused on.”

Arsenal know they cannot afford another setback, especially at such a decisive point in the campaign. Putting an end to their poor run against Newcastle is critical, and this fixture represents both a test of resolve and an opportunity for redemption.

