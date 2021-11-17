Odegaard names the hardest defenders he has faced including Premier League star

Martin Odegaard has named Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk as one of the hardest defenders he has faced ahead of Arsenal’s match against the Reds this weekend.

Van Dijk is one of the finest defenders in the world and his arrival at Liverpool transformed the Reds into Premier League and Champions League winners.

They remain one of the best sides in the world and Odegaard names the Dutchman alongside Sergio Ramos as two of the hardest defenders he has played against.

When asked to name the best defender he has ever come up against, Odegaard said via Sun Sports: “That’s a hard one, of course I have to mention Sergio Ramos, I played against him a couple of times In Spain.

“Also Virgil van Dijk, I played against him with the national team, so I would say those two maybe. They were tough.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Van Dijk will be an important part of the Liverpool team that starts against Arsenal at the weekend.

However, the Reds’ defence has shown signs of poor form in recent weeks, with Brighton and West Ham scoring 5 goals against them in their last two league games.

The Seagulls carved them open several times in their 2-2 draw, and Liverpool was fortunate not to be beaten at home.

While their players will hope to return in fine form, Arsenal’s stars will work to take advantage of the lapses in the Liverpool defence to punish them.