Odegaard picks lessons for Arsenal from Manchester City’s struggles

Manchester City has been the dominant force in English football for at least four consecutive years, consistently strengthening their squad before each new season. Given their remarkable consistency, most people expected them to once again be in top form this term and secure a fifth consecutive Premier League title.

Arsenal, having finished as runners-up in the last two campaigns, has been unfortunate to compete against such a formidable opponent. Many believed that if City showed any signs of decline, the Gunners would be the ones to capitalise and claim the crown. However, this season has taken an unexpected turn, with Mikel Arteta’s side trailing Liverpool, rather than Manchester City, in the race for the title.

What has surprised many is that City has not been in contention for first place for some time. They have endured one of their worst spells in recent memory, struggling to maintain their usual dominance. While Pep Guardiola’s men are beginning to regain their form, their inconsistencies have raised questions about their ability to defend their title.

As Arsenal prepares to face City, Martin Odegaard has reflected on their struggles and the lessons to be learned from them. Writing in the Arsenal Matchday Programme, he acknowledged the unexpected nature of City’s difficulties this season:

“Today we face Manchester City, which is always one of the biggest games of the season. It maybe feels a bit different to what we would have been expecting a few months ago. It’s been strange to be fair, we’re not used to seeing them losing games and dropping points but it’s proof of how tough this league is, how difficult every game is and how you have to be so switched on for every single moment.”

City’s struggles serve as a reminder that even the best teams can experience downturns in form, particularly in the Premier League, where competition is relentless. Arsenal must take this as motivation to remain at their best at all times if they hope to mount a serious title challenge and overtake Liverpool before the season ends.