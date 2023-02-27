Odegaard praises the impact of two Arsenal new guys

Arsenal added Jorginho and Leandro Trossard to their squad in the January transfer window, alongside Jakub Kiwior.

The latter is yet to debut for the Gunners, but the other two have been good buys so far.

Jorginho has used his experience to cover for Thomas Partey in the Arsenal midfield, while Trossard has been impressive in attack and even started the game against Leicester City ahead of Eddie Nketiah.

These two have been important group members so far and club captain Martin Odegaard has praised them for their impact, especially Jorginho.

He said via Standard Sport:

“Great guys, they bring a lot of good things to the team.

“Jorginho especially has a lot of experience. He’s won a lot of things, brings that mentality into the team and helps the young players. It’s great to have him on board.

“He’s a great player, we saw that from the first day when he came here. He brings a lot of quality, he’s very calm on the ball, finds the right passes and dictates the game. He’s nice to play with.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Adding new men to our group in January was very important and we can see the impact these players have made so far.

The season isn’t over yet, but it is obvious we could have been in trouble if we did not sign Trossard and Jorginho.

Hopefully, they will remain in form for the rest of this term and help us secure silverware.

