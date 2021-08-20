Odegaard promises to take Arsenal back to where it belongs

Martin has spoken to Arsenal fans after completing his permanent transfer from Real Madrid to the club.
The Norwegian is a favourite of Mikel Arteta and he spent the second half of last season at the Emirates.
He was in fine form and helped the Gunners in his own way. He spent little time with them, but he convinced Arteta with his performances that he is worth having at the Emirates.
The Gunners have spent much of this transfer window waiting for him to become available for transfer.
He has now re-joined them on a permanent transfer, but not quick enough to be in the squad for their match against Chelsea.
He spoke to the club’s media after completing his move and in a video posted on their Twitter page, he claimed he feels he has come to stay at the Emirates for a long time and is now looking to make Arsenal an elite club again.
He said: “I feel like I’ve come here to settle down, stay for a while and achieve a lot of good things. I’m really motivated to get this club back where it belongs. I really believe that we can achieve something great here.”
Really impressed with the signing! Coyg
When Arteta and Edu were talking about Madison and Martinez I knew they were just playing the waiting game on Odegaard. This club has lost anything related to ambition and it’s pity I got stuck with them.
You have a choice
Agree with the first part of what you said about the whole Maddison thing being a strategy to help sign Odegaard and for a sensible fee. However I’m happy with the signing. Odegaard has some proper quality and could become a top player.
Free will tends to be such a wonderful
concept.
Martinez was never leaving Inter after RL
decided to return to Stamford Bridge and
Arsenal were never serious about meeting
LC’s ridiculous but understandable
evaluation of Maddison.
Ramsdale and MO for less than the LC man
is pretty solid business for AFC IMWO
always great to hear a player speak in turns of motivation and wanting to lift a team….I don’t personally think he has the kind of tools that could lift a team to such a degree, unlike some misguided sycophants who made Bergkamp comparisons the other day, but if his arrival, along with promises I believe were made to ESR, before re-signing, results in a fundamental shift in offensive zone tactics, that could be the best case scenario, from a silver lining standpoint
So sorry you regret that you “got stuck” with Arsenal. Well the good news is you can support another club, because with that last comment you have shown you are not actually an Arsenal supporter at all.
last comment was for Adega
OT.. Omari Hutchinson brace for the U23s tonight. His first was superb 👌