Odegaard promises to take Arsenal back to where it belongs

Martin has spoken to Arsenal fans after completing his permanent transfer from Real Madrid to the club.

The Norwegian is a favourite of Mikel Arteta and he spent the second half of last season at the Emirates.

He was in fine form and helped the Gunners in his own way. He spent little time with them, but he convinced Arteta with his performances that he is worth having at the Emirates.

The Gunners have spent much of this transfer window waiting for him to become available for transfer.

He has now re-joined them on a permanent transfer, but not quick enough to be in the squad for their match against Chelsea.

He spoke to the club’s media after completing his move and in a video posted on their Twitter page, he claimed he feels he has come to stay at the Emirates for a long time and is now looking to make Arsenal an elite club again.

He said: “I feel like I’ve come here to settle down, stay for a while and achieve a lot of good things. I’m really motivated to get this club back where it belongs. I really believe that we can achieve something great here.”