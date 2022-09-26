Odegaard proves his fitness, but Partey and Zinchenko still a worry ahead of Tottenham clash

I think that all Arsenal fans were hoping that the enforced international break would give us a chance to reduce our ever growing injury list, but with the North London Derby against Tottenham looming fast, we are still not certain who will be available for the big game.

We have already had Thomas Partey sent home by Ghana without kicking a ball, and now Kieran Tierney has also returned after suffering a head injury, and the fact that Oleks Zinchenko has missed our last two games and also hasn’t played for Ukraine means that his current fitness levels are unknown.

But the good news is that Arsenal’s captain Martin Odegaard has not only been passed fit but has also completed 71 minutes for Norway in the defeat to Slovenia means we can be assured he should be back to full speed before the Tottenham game.

The ex-Gunner Paul Merson believes Odegaard is a key reason why Arsenal are in such fine form. “He’s taking the team to another level this season, he’s playing very well and he’s scoring goals,” he told Sportskeeda.

“He is only 23 years old. The fact that, at this age, Arteta has made him captain is a great sign of faith in him.

“I like Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount or Phil Foden, but I think Odegaard is having more impact this season. He’s playing in a position where he can make things happen and he’s getting the team to the top of the Premier League.”

That gives us some idea of how important Odegaard is to Arsenal, so it will great to see him take to the field in the North London Derby. The rest of worries will hopefully be resolved before the big game.

