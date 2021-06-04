Odegaard responds to Ancelotti’s appointment and it’s not good news for Arsenal

Martin Odegaard has responded to Carlo Ancelotti becoming the latest Real Madrid manager and it isn’t a boost to Arsenal’s chances of signing him again.

The Norwegian spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal after the Gunners had seen off competition from other teams to convince him to join them.

He was in fine form at the Emirates and they are interested in his return to the club.

One reason it was easy for them to land him the last time was because Zinedine Zidane didn’t rate him and preferred other midfielders to the 22-year-old star.

The Frenchman has now been replaced by Ancelotti and it appears that Odegaard will get a new lease of life.

If that happens, it would be bad news for Arsenal and it seems that he is looking forward to having a positive time with the Italian manager next season.

Speaking to Norwegian outlet TV 2 Sporten, he said: ‘It is a coach I know and with whom I had a good relationship when he was last there.

‘In that sense, it is positive. But beyond that, one day has passed, so I do not know too much about what he thinks about things.’