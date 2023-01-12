Odegaard responds to claims Arsenal are under pressure

Arsenal has spent most of this season at the top of the Premier League table and continues to lead the standings ahead of the important months of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s side hasn’t won the league since 2004 and hasn’t played in the Champions League since 2017, so it has been a remarkable turnaround.

Having finished fifth last season, the Gunners wanted to end this term inside the top four places, but they could achieve even more if they keep winning matches.

Considering how young the average age of the Gunners squad is and the inexperience in the group, Arsenal should be under pressure.

However, the club’s captain Martin Odegaard insists they are enjoying the pressure that comes with leading the standings.

He tells Arsenal Vision Podcast:

“To be honest, we enjoy the pressure.

“We feel that people believe in us. To feel that people take us seriously is a good thing. We are where we want to be and we want to fight to win things, we want to be at the top, it’s where this club should be.

“We’re in a good position at the moment but we have to stay calm, we have to stay humble, we have to keep working hard. There are still so many things we can improve. That’s one of the best things, you know, we can always get better.”

Odegaard has been a calming influence in this Arsenal team, which makes it unsurprising that they are enjoying the pressure of the title race.

This Gunners team has won nothing yet, but it is hard not to be excited about the performance they are delivering at the moment.

