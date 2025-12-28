Odegaard reveals he has been working on his finishing after goal against Brighton

Martin Odegaard scored a fine goal as Arsenal beat Brighton 2-1 yesterday to remain at the top of the league standings. The result underlined his continued importance to the side, even during a period in which his goals have not flowed as freely. The Norwegian has remained the team’s captain and one of their most influential players over the last few seasons, with expectations naturally rising as a consequence.

His influence has extended beyond scoring, with greater responsibility placed on his leadership and overall contribution on the pitch. Supporters have demanded more from him this season because they recognise his ability to change matches through quality and intelligence in possession. That belief has driven the pressure on him to deliver consistently, particularly in decisive moments.

Leadership and expectations

As captain, Odegaard is required to set the tone through work rate and creativity, while also guiding teammates during difficult periods. He has responded by applying himself strongly in training, which earned him a place in the Arsenal side. His commitment has been evident, yet he is fully aware that leadership at this level also demands tangible output in the form of goals and assists.

The midfielder understands that his role carries scrutiny, but he has embraced the challenge, focusing on improving areas of his game that can directly influence results. That approach was rewarded against Brighton when he found the net at a crucial stage of the match.

Focus on improvement

The goal itself suggested a renewed emphasis on composure and finishing in the final third. According to Arsenal Media, Odegaard explained the work behind the moment, saying, “I’ve been waiting for that one and working really hard to improve on the finishing. I like to be in those areas, and Bukayo [Saka], we know each other really well, he finds me there, and there was a little angle in the corner there, so it was a good goal.”

He also reflected on the collective effort involved, adding, “It was brilliant. As I said, we’ve been working really hard to get it, and it was there, so we’re really pleased.” The strike not only secured a vital victory but also highlighted his determination to keep improving for the benefit of the team.