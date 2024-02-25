Odegaard reveals how Mikel Arteta inspired them to beat Newcastle United

Martin Odegaard has revealed Mikel Arteta motivated them to defeat Newcastle United by reminding them of the previous league game between both clubs.

In the reverse of yesterday’s fixture, Arsenal were defeated by Newcastle United 1-0, and the goal was controversial.

The Gunners were pained by the outcome of that game, and Arteta was even charged by the FA for his comments after the fixture.

The gaffer knew his team had to avenge that loss, and all his players were hurt by the way that fixture ended.

He used it to motivate them ahead of the return game at the Emirates, and it worked, with Odegaard revealing, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘Yeah, he used it.

‘And I think all the players also, I think we all remember what happened there and we came into the game with that in mind and I think we used it in a good way.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We had to use the pain of that controversial loss in the right manner, and it worked.

We have tougher games ahead as we stay in the title race and must ensure we do not allow room for any slip-ups.

Our players have been brilliant so far, but they must recognise that there is still a long way to go before we win the title.

