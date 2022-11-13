Odegaard reveals the conversation that helped Arsenal beat Wolves

Arsenal struggled to break down Wolves in their Premier League game yesterday even though they eventually won the game 2-0.

In the first half, they had a good game and delivered some fine performances, but Wolves played with five at the back and it was hard to breach their defence.

Arsenal knew they had to take advantage of Manchester City’s slip earlier in the day by winning the game.

At halftime, the players talked and Martin Odegaard scored twice after the break to hand them victory.

After the match, the midfielder discussed how they broke down their hosts and what helped to change their second half

He tells Arsenal Media:

“We talked about it before the game, and we talked about it at half-time – it’s difficult to play against these teams with five at the back and we had to stay patient.

”I think we did and in the end, we got the goals. It was a tough one, I think we had to dig deep today.

“The first half was a bit slow, we were struggling on the ball to create chances really. They defended well and we know they’re always dangerous on the counter, so it was a difficult game.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our current team has the togetherness that every great team has, which has helped them to achieve success.

Odegaard is an influential member of the team, but he acknowledged the contributions of others and that is one reason we are winning more matches.

Hopefully, these players will keep delivering fine performances for us by communicating and finding solutions.