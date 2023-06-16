Odegaard reveals why he cannot watch Haaland title celebrations

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has expressed his disappointment over their inability to secure the Premier League title in the previous campaign, despite leading the standings for a significant period of time.

The midfielder was in exceptional form and played a pivotal role in the team, but their collective efforts fell short of clinching the title.

As their form waned in the latter stages, Manchester City capitalised on the opportunity and emerged as the victors, leaving Odegaard and his Arsenal teammates with a sense of regret.

Meanwhile, Odegaard’s international compatriot Erling Haaland experienced a contrasting outcome, winning the treble with Manchester City and subsequently celebrating the achievement in the weeks following the season’s conclusion.

The City players have inundated social media and various media platforms with images of their global celebrations. Odegaard admits that witnessing those festivities is challenging and uncomfortable for him.

He says via The Daily Mail:

‘I’ve tried not to see so much of that stuff there, because it still stings.

‘I try not to think too much about it. Even though we delivered a very good season for a long time, I am left with a sour feeling.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Everyone linked to Arsenal is gutted that we did not win the league and it is sad because we worked so hard and held the advantage for so long.

However, now is the time to work on our plans for the next term and ensure we do better than the last one.

