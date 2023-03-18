Odegaard says now is the time for Arsenal to show they can win the league

Martin Odegaard believes being eliminated from the Europa League means Arsenal will turn their focus towards winning the Premier League.

The Gunners are out of every cup competition in this campaign and now have just a few games to go in the league.

They have a five-point cushion on Manchester City at the top of the league table and want to end the term as champions.

This means dropping out from the Europa League can be a blessing because they will now have enough time to rest and prepare for each league game.

The club captain believes this means every league game is a must-win for them now.

The Norwegian said via The Sun:

“We have to show it now. It is pretty straightforward for us now, it’s only the league.

“We just have to focus on every game — it’s 11 finals for us. Just come back on Sunday, that’s all that matters now.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We now have clarity over our seasonal goals and know we have just a single trophy to win.

The Premier League is heading towards its conclusion, but our main rival Manchester City is still in the European cup.

We must make advantage of having more rest count for us.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – The Arsenal boss talks about what was said in the dressing room, and how the squad are feeling ahead of Crystal Palace…!

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids