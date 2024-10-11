Odegaard seems to have suffered a fresh injury blow

Martin Odegaard appears to have suffered a setback in his recovery from injury and could be sidelined until December.

The midfielder picked up an injury while playing for Norway last month and has yet to return to action.

He has been working hard to regain fitness as quickly as possible, and Arsenal had been hopeful their captain would rejoin the squad sooner rather than later.

While the Gunners are doing their best to win games in his absence, a report from Football London reveals that Odegaard may be out for longer than initially expected.

The report suggests that Odegaard has suffered a setback in his recovery and won’t return until December, meaning he will miss several key games before the end of the year.

This is a significant blow for Arsenal, especially as they may have also lost Bukayo Saka to a fresh injury after he pulled up during England’s match against Greece last night.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We had been hopeful that we would have Odegaard back as soon as possible and this is a huge blow to our plans.

We have already managed to win some games in his absence, but it is clear that we need him back as soon as possible.

