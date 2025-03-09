Odegaard sends message to his critics ahead of Man Utd game

Martin Odegaard has responded to growing criticism over his recent performances as he continues to face scrutiny for not meeting expectations. The Norwegian midfielder has struggled to produce his usual level of play, particularly since Bukayo Saka’s injury. Given the strong chemistry between the two players on the pitch, it is understandable that Odegaard has found it more difficult to influence games without his usual attacking partner.

However, as club captain, he is expected to deliver strong performances regardless of who plays alongside him. Leadership comes with responsibility, and fans believe that he should be able to perform consistently, irrespective of team changes. Odegaard has undoubtedly been one of Arsenal’s most important players, but even he recognises that his recent displays have not been good enough.

Ahead of Arsenal’s crucial match against Manchester United, Odegaard addressed the situation in his Captain’s Note to the fans, as reported by Arsenal Media:

“To be honest I’m very used to people speaking about me and judging my performances.

“But I think I do that, I’m very hard on myself and I know I haven’t been good enough, especially in front of goal. So that’s normal, I work hard every day to improve it and I know I have the ability and talent to do it and this week was good and hopefully I can score more to end the season.”

His willingness to acknowledge his shortcomings is a positive step, but words alone will not be enough. Odegaard must now prove on the pitch that he is capable of stepping up when it matters most. With Liverpool in outstanding form, Arsenal cannot afford to fall further behind in the title race. If they are to challenge for the Premier League crown, they must match Liverpool’s intensity and consistency.

As club captain, Odegaard has an important role in leading by example. His performances in the remaining fixtures will be crucial in determining Arsenal’s fate this season. The team needs him to rediscover his best form, contribute more in attack, and guide them through the decisive weeks ahead.