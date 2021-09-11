Odegaard sets high targets for Arsenal – Europe this year?

Arsenal are going into a relegation battle with Norwich City this afternoon, but it would appear that the confidence and ambition within the team has not been diminished, thankfully.

The fans, especially on JustArsenal, think that the awful start to the season is because Arteta is useless and the players are average at best, but deep down we know that we have had a lot of bad luck and injuries, which is hopefully now being ironed out so we are on a more level playing field.

One player for sure is not in the slightest being pessimistic about this season, Martin Odegaard is setting the team some interesting targets, including reaching the European places this season. And if you think logically, after playing the best two teams in Europe we are still only 7 points below the Top Four so it is far from an imposible target!

When asked about Arsenal’s targets, Odegaard told Sky Sports: “To get the club up the table, near the top of the league and fight for European football and fight for trophies.

“I think for this season obviously we want to get back to European football. That will be important for us, the players, the club and the fans.

“Then hopefully with time, win trophies, Champions League and hopefully win the league within a couple of years.”

He added: “I think thats from everyone, this club needs to be at the top, needs to play European football and I think everyone agrees.

“It is not something we’ve talked a lot about but that’s just how it should be in this club. That’s the standard.”

Today we have got a great chance to put Arsenal’s critics to sleep if we can get a convincing win and our first points on the board. It is certainly better to go into a game with confidence rather than expecting another nightmare, so let’s get behind the team and let them prove to us that they still have the quality to get back into Europe by the end of the season…

Watch the very first Just Arsenal Video Show – IN-depth Arsenal v Norwich Preview