Odegaard speaks about giving Zinchenko the captain’s armband

Martin Odegaard has opened up on how Oleksandr Zinchenko ended up with the captain’s armband yesterday.

The midfielder is the club’s captain, but Zinchenko wore the armband against Leicester City, which surprised some fans.

It was eventually revealed that the winger is being supported by the club and his teammates with the gesture as his country continues to be occupied by Russia.

After the game, Odegaard explains how the idea started. He said via the Daily Mail:

‘It was a nice thing to do to show him the support. It’s been a year now, too long, it’s a very difficult situation and very emotional. It was a good thing to do to show our support.

‘I spoke to him (Saturday) morning, asked if he was comfortable doing it.

‘When he’s on the pitch he’s always 100 per cent focused and always there. He doesn’t let it affect him but of course it’s not an easy thing for him, his family and everyone there. We just wanted to show him the support.

‘We did a lot of the normal things, he always speaks before the games, I speak, others speak. It was the same, before the game he said some words.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is one of the warmest gestures we could have shown Zinchenko for his contribution to our success.

His transfer to the Emirates is one reason we have been in top form this term and if we win the league, it will be partly because of his impact.

Hopefully, Russia will soon leave Ukraine, but Zinchenko has all our love and support for now.

WATCH – Mikel Arteta on Arsenal’s “complete domination” of Leicester, and Trossard’s and Martinelli’s contribution.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids