Odegaard speaks out on Arsenal’s “quality” club-record signing Declan Rice

Martin Odegaard, Arsenal’s midfield maestro, is relieved to no longer face the daunting prospect of battling against Declan Rice in the Premier League.

The Norwegian international expressed his delight after the Gunners shattered their transfer record to secure the signing of the talented English midfielder from West Ham.

Odegaard’s admiration for Rice’s abilities is evident as he revealed, “Every time I played against him, I saw the quality. He’s a leader as well, so it’s great for me to work together, and hopefully, we can help each other a lot,” the former Real Madrid man told Football.London.

Mikel Arteta sees Declan Rice as having the athleticism & ball-winning ability needed to complement Kai Havertz & Martin Odegaard either side of him. [The Athletic] pic.twitter.com/w5J9ILoTsd — Gunners (@Goonerplanet) July 18, 2023

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had identified Rice as his primary summer transfer target since January, and after a protracted saga, the deal was finally sealed last week. With the England international now set to make his debut for Arsenal against the MLS All-Stars, Odegaard is eager to forge a strong connection with him on the pitch.

Rice’s arrival is not the only boost for the North London outfit this summer, as Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz have also joined the ranks, adding quality and versatility to Arteta’s side. As the captain of Arsenal, Odegaard is keen to play a crucial role in integrating the new signings into the squad.

“I try to speak to them to see if they need something or if I need to explain something to them on the pitch about how we do things,” Odegaard revealed.

Rate this midfield trio from 1 to 10 👇 pic.twitter.com/OHeJv3UVVe — Gunners (@Gunnersc0m) July 15, 2023

As Arteta aims to ease Rice into the team gradually, the midfielder did not participate in the All-Star Skills Challenge. The manager emphasized the need to manage Rice’s workload considering the hectic schedule he has experienced in recent days.

With the former West Ham man now on board, Odegaard and the rest of the Gunners squad are looking forward to achieving great things in the Premier League.

The camaraderie within the team and the welcoming atmosphere for new players, as described by Odegaard, bodes well for the Gunners as they aim to go one step further and challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Do you think they have what is needed?

Writer – Yash Bisht

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…