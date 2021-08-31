Odegaard speaks up on Arsenal’s All or Nothing cameras being everywhere

Martin Odegaard has admitted that having the Amazon All or Nothing Cameras all over Arsenal is going to take some getting used to for him.

The midfielder joined Arsenal on a permanent transfer this summer after he impressed on a loan stint in the second half of last season.

Arsenal has agreed to allow Amazon’s camera to film their season in a deal for their All or Nothing series following its success at Manchester City and Tottenham.

The Gunners haven’t made the best of starts to this campaign and understandably, they may not look too good in front of the cameras.

Odegaard has never been in a situation where his whole club life is being covered and he spoke about it in a recent press conference.

The Norwegian admits he is not a fan of cameras following him and says that their presence makes him a little more careful before he makes any statements.

Asked about the documentary, the Norwegian revealed at a press conference on Tuesday as quoted by Metro Sport: ‘I must admit that it’s not my favourite thing to have cameras everywhere.

‘You automatically think a bit more about what you are saying when there are cameras there, but the crew is discreet.’