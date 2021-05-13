Odegaard still giving Arsenal hopes of remaining in London

Martin Odegaard has maintained that he doesn’t know where his future lies as Arsenal remains keen on retaining his services.

The Norwegian joined the Gunners on loan from Real Madrid in the last transfer window.

He has been a bright spark in Mikel Arteta’s team in this second half of the season and the Gunners want to keep hold of him.

They consider him among the players whom they can partly build their future around, but his fine form for them has also made him become attractive to other teams.

Real Madrid believes strongly that he would fulfil his rich potential and Los Blancos might keep him on when he returns to the club in the summer.

But he appears unsure about where he would spend next season and this keeps giving Arsenal hope.

In a recent interview just before Arsenal’s game against Chelsea, the Norway captain said to Sky Sports via the Metro:

‘You never know what’s going to happen.

‘Every time you step onto the pitch you want to do as well as you can and you want to try to win.

‘Today we play against a top side who are in the Champions League final. That’s a great motivation for all of us to show our qualities and to show that we have something to do against these sides.’