Odegaard still keen on a return to Spain despite signing for Arsenal

Martin Odegaard has just joined Arsenal, but a new report claims he wanted to play for Real Sociedad again and still does.

The Norwegian was on loan at the Emirates for the second half of last season and enjoyed his stint.

This is one reason he returned to Arsenal when the Gunners asked to sign him permanently.

However, he was on loan at Sociedad in the 2019/2020 season and had arguably the best time of his career so far there.

Calciomercato is now reporting that the midfielder would love to return there as he has unfinished business with them.

Fichajes.net says he might return to the Spanish club because he played his best football there and he wants to return to his best form.

The report, however, admits that it is hard to see why he wouldn’t want to remain at Arsenal where he thrived on loan last season and has remained a starter under Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish gaffer fought hard to bring him back to the Emirates, and it would be hard to see Arsenal agree to sell him soon.

Odegaard remains a key part of the current Arsenal squad and he would hope to deliver a European place for them this season even if it would be his last.