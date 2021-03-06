“Odegaard taken out instead of Willian?” Arsenal fans disagree with Arteta decision

Mikel Arteta trusted Martin Odegaard to start Arsenal’s game against Burnley earlier today.

The Real Madrid loanee has found it easy to break into the Arsenal starting XI even though he hardly played during the first half of the season at Madrid.

The Norwegian was involved in most of the good things that Arsenal did in the game before they were pegged back by the hosts.

He struggled afterwards but remained one of the better players in the Arsenal team as they chased the game.

With the Gunners struggling to break down Burnley for their much-needed winning goal, Arteta changed Odegaard and brought on Alexandre Lacazette.

However, not every Arsenal fan agreed with that change and some wondered why he didn’t remove Willian instead.

The Gunners posted about the 63rd-minute substitution on their Twitter page and here are a few reactions.

LOL. Odegaard taken out instead of Willian? — Andrew Mathew (@anndrewmathew) March 6, 2021

Man took out only creator and kept willian

Im done and dusted — Nithin N (@Fabinthin04) March 6, 2021

WRONG call Mikel SAKA is having a bad game can’t you see. — A Pato (@ativiepatrick) March 6, 2021

Why is Xhaka still on the putch — Nemz (@Nemz45) March 6, 2021