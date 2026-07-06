Martin Odegaard was recently linked with a surprise move to Galatasaray, but according to Goal, the reports are not accurate, and the midfielder is expected to remain an important player for Arsenal during the 2026/27 season. Despite speculation surrounding his future, Arsenal are understood to have no intention of parting ways with one of their key players.

Odegaard continues to be regarded as one of the standout performers in the Arsenal squad and remains highly valued because of his leadership, creativity and influence in midfield. His performances over recent seasons have also attracted attention from several major clubs across Europe, further increasing discussion about his long-term future.

Odegaard impressing for Norway

The midfielder has also enjoyed a strong World Cup campaign with Norway, remaining fit throughout the tournament and helping his country reach the quarterfinals after their victory over Brazil in the round of 16. Norway’s impressive run has increased the spotlight on several of their players, with Odegaard among the team’s most influential figures.

His displays at the international level have reinforced his reputation as one of the leading midfielders in Europe. Because of his form and importance for both club and country, speculation over a possible transfer has continued to grow during the current window.

Arsenal determined to keep midfielder

The report states that Odegaard is expected to remain at the Emirates over the next year and is not currently considering a move away from Arsenal. The club are also not believed to be open to selling him, viewing the Norwegian as central to their ambitions moving forward.

Arsenal consider Odegaard one of the finest players in the squad and remains determined to keep him as part of their long-term plans. Following another strong season and continued progress under the current setup, the club are focused on building around players they believe can help them improve even further in future campaigns.

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