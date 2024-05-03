Odegaard urges Arsenal to stay focused and keep the dream alive

Arsenal’s road to title success is clear: they must win their next three league games while hoping Manchester drops points in their remaining four.

Arsenal haven’t won the league in 20 years, and this is the closest they’ve come. I suppose Gooners are dreaming about the glory days ahead.

Martin Odegaard, Arsenal’s captain, believes it is acceptable to dream of a league triumph and even encourages his teammates to do the same. However, he urges them to maintain their focus and not let the fantasy of a league victory make them lose sight of the plot. He thinks they should focus on what they can control, which is to win games one at a time, and perhaps they will come out on top.

“I think you can dream, of course you can do that and I think you should,” said Odegaard in the Standard. “We all do that, we’ve had that dream all season and that’s fine

“But also it’s important to stay focused and to stay in the moment. We need to just concentrate on what we can do, and that’s win our games.

“We need to take it game by game now, just make sure we do our job, and then hopefully good things will happen. The only way to do that, though, is by staying focused on our job and go out to win the games, and then we will see.”

If Arsenal are to win one game at a time, they will need to start by beating an in-form Bournemouth, who have only lost twice in their last ten games.

A win over the Cherries on Saturday afternoon would put our Gunners four points ahead of Manchester City in the title race, putting some pressure on them before their game later on Saturday night.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

WHAT DO WE THINK OF TOTTENHAM! Watch the latest video from our friends at DublinArsenal