Odegaard vows Arsenal will try to come back stronger against Liverpool

Arsenal has lost back-to-back games ahead of their FA Cup match against Liverpool today, and they cannot afford to lose a third one.

The Gunners had been performing well in the first half of the season until the final two games of 2023 and must start the new year on a positive note.

Their opponents will be Liverpool, one of the strongest clubs to face in the country, and Mikel Arteta’s side knows the task ahead is tough.

Club captain Martin Odegaard has not been happy with their recent performance and admits they have been performing far below expectations.

However, he also insists that the game against Liverpool offers them a good chance to get back to form, and they want to take it.

The Norwegian said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I don’t think it was anywhere near the standards we’ve set for ourselves and the performances we’ve shown this season.

‘But this can happen, you know? Sometimes you don’t have the best day at the office, you have to learn from it and come back stronger. This is the moment to show that against Liverpool. That’s what we’re going to try and do.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is good that Odegaard knows we expect more from the team. In the last few weeks, we have had nothing to be happy about.

We expect them to be more determined against Liverpool and dump the Reds out of the FA Cup.

Listen to the new podcast as Joe Broadfoot gives his considered opinion of defeats to West Ham and Fulham in Arsenal’s end to 2023

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…